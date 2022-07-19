Dastardly duo swipes expensive watch off wrist of Vietnam veteran in Publix parking lot

A Vietnam veteran suddenly became a crime victim after thieves stole something very precious.

That veteran is asking for the public’s help in getting that item back.

Martin Weinstock was simply putting his groceries away in a Pompano Beach Publix parking lot when his Rolex was swiped right off his arm.

It was a sentimental piece as it was a gift from his wife, who has since passed away.

The $9500 rose gold timepiece was a 70th birthday gift, nine years ago.

“It’s got a lot of sentiment value,” Weinstock said. “I was always very careful with what I did and where I went.”

The crime happened last week as Weinstock was leaving this Palm Aire Publix on Southwest 36th Avenue.

He was approached by a man and woman who pulled up in a white van right next to his car.

While putting his groceries away, Weinstock said the woman thanked him for his service and said, ‘It’s my 40th birthday and I have a bunch of gifts for you.’

“So she said, ‘Give me one of your hands,’ she wrapped a bracelet around three times and put a watch on for me,” he said. “The guy put a ring on me and they put a necklace on my left hand, that’s where my Rolex was and she knew how to unhook it. She unhooked it and they were gone.”

Weinstock called the Broward Sheriff’s Office to file a report, but so far, there are no leads on the watch.

“I’m very naïve at times,” he said. “I think everybody is honest, fair, and considerate. They did it in five minutes and boom it was gone.”

An assistant manager at the Publix told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that while they were looking at the store’s surveillance footage, they saw the white van circling the parking lot several times.

Weinstock is offering a reward of $1000 for his stolen watch.