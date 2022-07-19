Miami-Dade police looking for 2 children reportedly abducted by mother

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for two young children believed to have been abducted by their biological mother Sunday afternoon.

According to an MDPD news release, Jemina Reina Gutierrez, 24, visited the two children, 6-year-old Jody and 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez, at around 1:30 p.m. and took them from their legal guardian without permission.

MDPD said the two children “may be in need of services” but aren’t believed to be in any danger.

Jemina Gutierrez’s last known address was in Naples.

Anyone with information should contact MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.