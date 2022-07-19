Miami man accused of robbing victim of pizza, taking bite

MIAMI – Most robbers go after cash, jewelry and other valuables, but City of Miami police say they recently arrested an alleged pizza thief.

Markevius Xzavier Jackson, 29, faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

The robbery was reported Sunday at an apartment building at 210 NW 16th St.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was bringing pizza to his friend who lives on the second floor of the building when he saw Jackson sleeping on the stairwell.

The victim told police that Jackson woke up and said something to him that he didn’t understand.

As he was heading back downstairs, Jackson demanded that the victim hand over the pizza to him and grabbed a broomstick as he “aggressively approached the victim,” the report stated.

The victim told police that Jackson also reached toward his waistband and pulled out what appeared to be a knife.

According to the arrest report, the victim ran away from his scooter, leaving the pizza behind on it.

Police said Jackson then grabbed the pizza and took a bite before throwing it to the ground.

Two officers responded to the scene a short time later and attempted to speak with Jackson, but they say he pulled away from them and ran away.

The two officers then got Jackson down on the ground as they handcuffed him.

As of Tuesday, Jackson was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.