Prosecutors: Woman left 3 kids alone in car for hours while she played poker at Hard Rock

Icese Simmons, 33, is accused of leaving her children in a vehicle at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on the Hollywood Reservation.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia woman left her three children alone in her car overnight Monday for hours while she played poker at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, prosecutors alleged as she appeared in Broward County court Tuesday.

According to an arrest form, Seminole tribal police officers were dispatched to the third floor of the Lucky Street parking garage just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of three children sleeping in a car.

Officers found that the car was not running.

They arrested Icese Laporsha Simmons, 33, of Albany, Georgia, after she returned to her car just after 4 a.m. while police were on scene, the report states.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said Simmons was playing poker at the casino for roughly three-and-a-half hours while her children, aged 4, 10 and 12, were left alone in the garage.

She faces three counts of child neglect and a judge ordered her to have no contact with her children. They are now under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the arrest report.