Bicyclist dies after falling into street, being run over by towed box truck

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after falling off his bike and being run over by a box truck being towed along a Broward County street Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in the unincorporated central section of the county.

Caro said the bicyclist, identified as 59-year-old Robert Bastian, was traveling southbound on the sidewalk adjacent to the northbound lane as a tow truck passed by, heading northbound, as it was towing a box truck.

Only a single lane was open due to construction, Caro said.

Investigators reported that Bastian clipped a utility pole with his left pedal, lost his balance and fell into the roadway head-first, between the tow truck and the box truck. He was then ran over by the rear passenger side tires of the box truck and died at the scene, Caro said.

The tow truck driver, 22-year-old Elvys Martinez, of Miami Gardens, is cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office. Excessive speed isn’t thought to be a contributing factor in the crash.