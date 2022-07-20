Police: 14-year-old pepper-sprayed Dolphin Mall worker after she and 2 women snatched items

35-year-old Ebony Taylor, 30-year-old Nihita Turner and a 14-year-old girl are accused of robbery at the Dolphin Mall Zumiez

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl pepper-sprayed a Dolphin Mall store employee in the face after she and two adults snatched about $550 worth of items, police said.

According to a Sweetwater police report, Ebony Taylor, 35, Nihita Turner, 30, and the girl entered the mall’s Zumiez store Tuesday afternoon and stole several items from the display case.

The report states that a Zumiez employee attempted to stop the three and get the items back, but told police that after one of the women pushed him three times, the 14-year-old, whom Local 10 News is not identifying because she faces juvenile charges, pepper-sprayed him in the face, forcing him to let go of the merchandise.

According to the report, the three got into a silver Nissan with a covered tag and left the mall. Police spotted the vehicle on Northwest 112th Avenue and Northwest 17th Street and attempted a traffic stop.

The three fled towards Miami International Mall in Doral, the report states, before police located the vehicle and ordered all three occupants out and detained them.

Taylor faces a charge of robbery by sudden snatching, Turner faces a charge of eluding police, and both Taylor and Turner were charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor.