Police arrest man accused in series of South Florida hotel heists

Police arrested a Miami man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics, key cards, credit cards and more in a string of hotel burglaries across South Florida.

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics, key cards, credit cards and more in a string of hotel burglaries across South Florida.

Giovanny De La Rosa, 31, faces burglary and grand theft charges.

Miami police were called to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Miami Airport off Northwest 11th Street after a guest reported that his bags, containing $7,500 worth of MacBooks and other electronics, were stolen from his hotel room sometime Monday afternoon, an arrest report states.

The next day, the victim used a Find My iPad and Apple AirTags to track his items down, tracing them to a Miami Springs hotel room.

Officers found De La Rosa and a lot more at the Comfort Inn & Suites.

Police said they found property from other burglaries, credit cards and master key cards to several hotels in South Florida, according to the report.

“We reached out to other departments and they are seeing if he too is a suspect in their cases,” Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said. “So he could be behind a sting of burglaries right now; we aren’t going to discard that he is behind a string of burglaries in not just the South Florida area, but other areas as well.”

Ad

Police say this is a good reminder for hotel patrons to lock their valuables in a safe.