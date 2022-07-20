Police in Miami-Dade County release sketch of man wanted for attempted sexual battery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a man accused of attempted sexual battery.

The Special Victims Bureau of the Miami-Dade Police Department is leading the investigation.

Authorities say the attempted sexual battery case involves a male subject in his twenties.

According to police, the 55-year-old victim was jogging in the area of Southwest 96th Street and 148th Place when the man came up to her from behind.

Police said the man covered the victim’s mouth and touched her chest and private areas before running off.

Investigators said the victim provided a detailed description of the subject, and a sketch of that man was created and can be seen at the top of this page.

Police say the subject has brown hair and is light in complexion, is approximately 6-foot-1 with a thin build.

At the time of attempted sexual battery police said he was wearing a white long sleeve shirt and blue jogging pants.

Anyone who thinks they recognize him is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.