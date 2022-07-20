Police search for driver who struck Wilton Manors candy shop owner and just took off

A South Florida business owner was outside his store when a careless driver caused him to fear his life was about to end.

Antonio Dumas, the owner and operator of To the Moon Marketplace, a candy and gift shop in Wilton Manors, was taking out the trash Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Surveillance video captured what happened next.

A black car can be seen moving into the parking lot.

The vehicle begins moving in reverse and without stopping, struck Dumas.

“I thought it was over I thought life was ending,” he said. “They smashed the gate which smashed into me which smashed into the dumpster.

“It pinned me in there, I thought it was over.”

Dumas emerged from the crash as the driver hit the gas and left the scene.

“They probably didn’t realize someone was behind the gate, but when I came out of the gate yelling and waving, they stepped on the gas and took off,” Dumas said.

He said he tried taking a picture of the license plate but was in too much pain.

“Scraped on the arms and a lump on my head, and they took off,” he said.

Authorities say the vehicle was possibly a black Chevrolet Camaro.

“No regard for life, I mean she doesn’t know how bad I was hit,” Dumas said, before offering a message to the driver who hit him. “Beware of your surroundings and slow down, you could’ve killed somebody.”