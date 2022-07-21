Crews respond to fire at Brickell City Centre

MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Brickell City Centre mall Thursday afternoon.
Information was limited, but images and video from social media showed black smoke billowing from the eastern section of the building facing Southwest Eighth Street.
Momento del #Incendio en #brickell se desconoce el motivo.#Miami pic.twitter.com/KXX7NTzu3d— Randy Ramírez #marketing (@ranmirez) July 21, 2022
It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
