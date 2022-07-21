Cruz’s death penalty trial: 15 out of 17 injured testify in 2 days

Fifteen out of the 17 who were injured, during the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, testified in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kyle Laman said he has undergone five to six surgeries just so he could have some mobility. He was a freshman when Nikolas Cruz shot him with his AR-15.

Laman was in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, on the third floor. He said Cruz saw him running and targeted him.

“My ankle was blown off to bits — obliterated,” Laman said later adding, “There was a skin graft to repair my whole ankle ... to replace all the missing stuff that I lost ... so I can at least walk.”

Laman’s hand was shaking as he told his story and he made eye contact with Cruz on his way out. The majority of the 17 who Cruz injured during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School testified in his death penalty trial on Wednesday and Tuesday.

Madeleine “Maddy” Wilford was among the group of eight who testified on Wednesday. She said she had to undergo four surgeries.

“I was shot four times in my right arm, right lung, some of my ribs on my right side, and I had surgery on my abdomen,” Wilford said later adding, “I am able to use my hand but I still do have trouble breathing.”

Ashley Baez said she also had to undergo four surgeries.

“I had a bullet wound enter my right leg and then explode on my left side,” Baez said.

Genesis Valentin said she suffered shrapnel injuries in both legs. Marian Kabachenko, who had only been an MSD student for about two weeks, said he was shot in the leg. Samantha Mayor said a bullet shattered her kneecap and she had to undergo surgery.

Stacey Lippel, a teacher who sheltered about 20 students in her classroom, said she was shot in the arm and heard Anthony Borges pleading for help in the hallway. Borges said he was shot five times and he had to undergo 14 surgeries. He showed the jury his scars.

The other seven survivors who were injured testified on Tuesday. They were William Olson, Kheshara Mangapuram, Alexander Dworet, Daniela Menescal, Samantha Grady, Samantha Fuentes, and Isabel Chequer.

The only two injured who haven’t testified are Justin Colton and Benjamin Wikander.

