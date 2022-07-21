Police: Woman’s body found in Fort Lauderdale preserve

Police were called to the Sailboat Bend Preserve after someone discovered a woman's body Thursday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after someone found a woman’s body in a park in the city’s Sailboat Bend neighborhood Thursday morning, officials said.

Police spokesperson Casey Liening said officers were called to the 220 block of Southwest 14th Avenue just before 8:15 a.m. for reports of a dead person. First responders arrived and found the woman’s body.

A Local 10 News photojournalist on the scene saw part of the Sailboat Bend Preserve cordoned off with crime scene tape, as police officers and officials from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated. The area is just a few blocks southwest of FLPD headquarters.

Liening said officers and detectives were working to gather additional information Thursday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., Detective Ali Adamson told Local 10 News that investigators suspected no foul play.