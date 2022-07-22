BSO sergeants testify in case of ex-deputy charged for teen’s head-slamming arrest

A witness’s video shows Christopher Krickovich, then a BSO deputy, pushing Delucca Rolle’s head into the pavement and punching him on April 2019 while in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday marked the third day of Christopher Krickovich’s trial. The former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges for his interaction with a 15-year-old boy about three years ago in Tamarac.

A witness’s video shows Krickovich pushing Delucca Rolle’s head into the pavement and punching him on April 18, 2019, while in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The defense had two witnesses from BSO: Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, who was in the parking lot with Krikovich, and Sgt. Mel Murphy, who trained Krikovich.

“Rolle bladed his body in a posture to strike me,” LaCerra said during his testimony.

Ad

Sgt. Gregory LaCerra is accused of pepper spraying a 15-year-old boy during an April 18 arrest.

LaCerra, who pepper sprayed Rolle, was also facing a misdemeanor battery charge for his conduct that same day, but his charges were dismissed in June.

In court, LaCerra described what he and Krickovich were dealing with. He said the parking lot was crowded and Rolle was trying to take a phone from his friend Gary Duracell, who was arrested for trespassing.

Murphy, a 32-year veteran, said Rolle was actively resisting and Krickovich followed protocol. Murphy described Krickovich’s actions as “a beautiful display” of technique and a “lawful use of force.”

The Assistant State Attorney’s question: “In any of those classes, have you taught any officers from any agencies to slam a 15-year-old kid’s head into the ground?”

Murphy’s response: “Not to slam but to pin a head down into the ground. Yes, Sir.”

Ad

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, advocates for Delucca Rolle on April 26, 2019, in Broward County.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump strongly disagreed with the deputies’ actions after the video of Rolle’s arrest went viral.

“We believe the video shows ocular proof of who really committed a crime that day,” Crump said during a news conference on April 26, 2019.

Sheriff Gregory Tony fired Krickovich over the incident in December 2019 after The Professional Standards Committee recommended that he not be disciplined.

Former Broward Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Krickovich is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Broward County.

In 2020, LaCerra and Krickovich claimed they were acting in self-defense. The judge only allowed LaCerra to use the defense.

Ad

Rolle was arrested for assaulting a police officer and obstruction without violence, but prosecutors dropped the case.

Deputy Ralph Mackey was charged with falsifying records in the case, but a jury found him not guilty.

The defense and the prosecution were preparing to present their closing arguments in Krickovich’s case. It will be up to the jury to decide if Krickovich is guilty of the misdemeanor battery charge.