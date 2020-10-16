BSO deputy denied Stand Your Ground defense by judge for pushing teen’s head into pavement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A judge denied former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Krickovich’s Stand Your Ground defense Friday, while BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra can use the defense.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a rough takedown of a teen caught on camera last year outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac.

Krickovich is no longer with BSO. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated Krickovich in December of 2019.

Delucca Rolle was 15 when his attorney said he was pepper-sprayed by deputies and his face slammed into the pavement in April 2019. Deputies were called to the parking lot in Tamarac with word of a large fight involving high school students at that location.

The judge said that Krickovich jumped on the teen after he had already been pushed to the ground and that pushing Rolle’s head into the pavement and punching him was “not a reasonable action of self defense.” LaCerra, who did the pushing, will get to use the Stand Your Ground defense.

Krickovich is charged with two counts of battery for slamming Rolle’s face into the pavement and for punching him in the head with a fist, according to the court filing.

Broward prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling that will allow LaCerra to use the Stand Your Ground defense. LaCerra is charged with one count of battery for throwing Rolle to the pavement, according to the court filing.