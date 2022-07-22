Democratic candidates hold heated debate, both confident they can beat Ron DeSantis in November

The two democrats vying for the right to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November met Thursday night in their one and only televised debate.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The two democrats vying for the right to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November met Thursday night in their one and only televised debate.

Local 10 News Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney said both candidates did well, with no major flubs, although Nikki Fried did say at the outset that she’s been pro-life all her life. She meant to say pro-choice.

Charlie Crist is also pro-choice, but he wasn’t always.

Fried came out swinging, reminding voters that Crist was once a pro-life Republican who appointed a pro-life conservative to the state supreme court, and he’s still there.

“We need to make sure that we have a true Democrat,” Fried said. “When women die here in the State of Florida, that is on you.”

“As your governor, Charlie Crist vetoed an anti-abortion bill that was sent to me by the Republican legislature,” Crist said in response. “I’ve done it before. I’ll do it again.”

Both candidates said they can beat DeSantis in November.

“Well, we’re talking about winning the election and winning in November,” Crist said. “The latest polls have me polling ahead of Nikki by 17 points in the primary. I’ve raised over $12 million in this campaign.”

They bickered on the small stuff and agreed on the big issues: build affordable housing, protect the environment, ban assault rifles, and rescind “Don’t Say Gay.”

“This piece of legislation was for one purpose and one purpose only, to divide our state, to create hate,” Fried said.

“What would I do? I’d repeal the “Don’t Say Gay” bill,” Crist said.

The candidates also agreed that DeSantis is a terrible governor.

“Ron DeSantis, make no mistake about it, is a politicia who only cares about his own future,” said Crist.

“I had no choice but to stand up and to make sure he was a one-term governor,” Fried said.