Evicted mobile home park tenants get more time and money under county deal

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Residents of a south Broward mobile home park at the center of an eviction dispute between its tenants and its owners will get more time to leave and increased compensation under a deal brokered by Broward County.

Local 10 News has been following the saga at the Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park since March, after its owner, the Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster, announced plans to close the park, initially giving residents only weeks to leave the property, located at 3300 Pembroke Rd.

TBN eventually apologized and promised to work with residents.

Under its initial offer, tenants on a month-to-month RV pad rental agreement could have remained at Lakeside until Nov. 15. Tenants with longer-term agreements could have remained until the end of their terms.

Tenants that left by Aug. 15 would have received $2,500; tenants that left by Sept. 15 would have received $2,000 and tenants that left by Oct. 15 would have received $1,500.

Under the new agreement with Broward County, dated July 14, residents now have until Dec. 31 to leave.

Residents owning an immovable trailer will now receive $3,000.

Residents owning an RV will receive compensation based on a new, staggered payout scale: those leaving by Oct. 15 will get $2,500; those leaving by Nov. 15 will get $2,000 and those leaving by Dec. 15 will get $1,500.

Under the agreement, Lakeside also proposes building 90 residential units of 55-plus housing and it voluntarily committed that at least 15 percent of the units will be affordable.

