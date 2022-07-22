Police: 2 wounded in drive-by shootout on northwest Miami-Dade highway

Sky 10 shows evidence markers littering the pavement at a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were wounded as two people in two different vehicles shot at each other on a northwest Miami-Dade highway Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 8000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue (State Road 9), just north of the Northwest 79th Street intersection in the West Little River area.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before 3:30 p.m., where video captured police shutting down traffic in both directions and numerous evidence markers littering the street.

One of the victims was a woman, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven’t identified the second victim. There’s no word on either of their conditions and it’s unclear if either victim was directly involved.

Police said they’ve yet to apprehend a suspect.