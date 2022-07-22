Police chase that started in Surfside ends with crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A police pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning in Miami Beach.

The chase reportedly started in Surfside and the crash occurred in the area of 85th Street and Byron Avenue in Miami Beach.

A silver Dodge Charger was reportedly driving erratically before it crashed.

The driver was taken into custody, but a passenger who got out before the crash has not been caught.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Further details about what led to the police pursuit have not yet been released.