Police chase that started in Surfside ends with crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A police pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning in Miami Beach.
The chase reportedly started in Surfside and the crash occurred in the area of 85th Street and Byron Avenue in Miami Beach.
A silver Dodge Charger was reportedly driving erratically before it crashed.
The driver was taken into custody, but a passenger who got out before the crash has not been caught.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Further details about what led to the police pursuit have not yet been released.