Broward deputies shoot, kill man after deputy grazed by bullet, sheriff says

Two Broward County deputies fired back at a man who pulled out a gun and fired at them, grazing a deputy’s head in North Lauderdale Saturday morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two Broward County deputies fired back at a man who pulled out a gun and fired at them, grazing a deputy’s head in North Lauderdale Saturday morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The suspect died.

Tony said deputies initially responded to the Avana Cypress Creek Apartments, located off South State Road 7 and Southwest 17th Street, at around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman.

He agreed to leave the apartment, so deputies left, Tony said, but they came back within an hour after getting a call that the man had returned and was once again causing a disturbance.

Tony said deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at them, grazing a deputy, a 20-year veteran of the force, in the head. Two other deputies returned fire, wounding the man, he said.

First responders took the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center where he died, Tony said. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Ad

Tony did not identify any of the deputies involved at the scene or the man they shot.