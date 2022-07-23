Hollywood police investigate fatal shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in Hollywood.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Van Buren Street at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting and located the victim.

Officers provided first aid and administered CPR and Hollywood Fire Rescue crews transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide, they said.

Officials did not publicly identify the victim, only describing him as a male. They did not specify his age.

Police haven’t said if they’ve identified any suspects in the case, but call the shooting an apparent “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.