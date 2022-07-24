At least 17 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Bahamian coast

A horrible tragedy played out on the waters in the Caribbean on Sunday.

MIAMI – A horrible tragedy played out on the waters in the Caribbean on Sunday.

At least 17 Haitian migrants were killed, including an infant, after a speedboat capsized off the coast of the Bahamas.

Crews were able to rescue at least 25 survivors, who were found holding onto the boat.

Authorities believe the vessel was on its way to Miami when it got caught in rough water.

Up to 60 people may have been on board, police said, meaning its possible several migrants may still be missing and unaccounted for.

Bahamian authorities said they took two people into custody, both from the Bahamas, in connection to the suspected human smuggling operation.