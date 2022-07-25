$5,000 reward offered for information about fatal Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter who killed a man last week in Hollywood.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Van Buren Street.

According to Hollywood police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, Jonathan Mair, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers immediately began performing CPR on the victim.

Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel then transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown and no suspect description has been given to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org. All callers will remain anonymous.