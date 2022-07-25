84º

Elderly woman stabbed by bill of sailfish off Florida coast

The Associated Press

KEY WEST, FL - APRIL 18: Fishing for sailfish on April 18, 2013 in Key West, Florida. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) (Ronald C. Modra, 2013 Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery)

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the sailfish stabbed the Maryland woman in the groin area with its pointed bill last Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles offshore from Stuart.

The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.

