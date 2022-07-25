Ex-BSO deputy found not guilty in teen’s rough arrest in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was found not guilty by a jury Monday in the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Tamarac about three years ago.

A witness’s video shows Christopher Krickovich pushing Delucca Rolle’s head into the pavement and punching him on April 18, 2019, while in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The defense had two witnesses from BSO: Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, who was in the parking lot with Krikovich, and Sgt. Mel Murphy, who trained Krikovich.

“Rolle bladed his body in a posture to strike me,” LaCerra said during his testimony.

LaCerra, who pepper sprayed Rolle, was also facing a misdemeanor battery charge for his conduct that same day, but his charges were dismissed in June.

In court, LaCerra described what he and Krickovich were dealing with. He said the parking lot was crowded and Rolle was trying to take a phone from his friend Gary Duracell, who was arrested for trespassing.

Murphy, a 32-year veteran, said Rolle was actively resisting and Krickovich followed protocol. Murphy described Krickovich’s actions as “a beautiful display” of technique and a “lawful use of force.”

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump was hired by Rolle’s family after the arrest.

“These police officers violated the constitutional right of this child,” Crump said in 2019.