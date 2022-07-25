Man rushed to hospital after crash, hospital staff discover he’d been shot

A man was shot Monday morning before being involved in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center early Monday morning following a crash.

The crash was reported at 1:58 a.m. in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, officers responded to the scene after they received a report about a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported a man, who was not the truck driver, to JMH in critical condition.

While he was being treated at the hospital, staff members discovered he had been shot in the upper torso, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said it’s unclear who shot the man or where he was when he was shot.

Police did not confirm which vehicle the victim was in at the time of the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.