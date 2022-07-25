Miami-Dade man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend’s tenant in head

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man is accused of fatally shooting another man over the weekend who was renting an efficiency from his girlfriend.

According to authorities, the suspect, Samuel Omar Gonzalez, 34, lives at the main home in the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court with his girlfriend.

Miami-Dade police said officers were called to the home Saturday night and found the victim, Armando Alvarez, 27, lying on the floor of the efficiency in a pool of blood.

Police said he had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Gonzalez’s arrest report, he had been hanging out in the pool earlier with his girlfriend, Alvarez, Alvarez’s girlfriend and a friend of the victim’s.

Police said Gonzalez and Alvarez got into a heated argument at one point, so the victim tried to make amends with Gonzalez, but Gonzalez slapped him in the face.

Police said the victim, his girlfriend and his friend then returned to his efficiency.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez armed himself with a .40 caliber pistol, entered the victim’s efficiency and then shot the victim in the head.

He then fled the scene in his white BMW 320i, authorities said.

Police said Gonzalez was pulled over Sunday afternoon and was taken into custody.

While inside the police car, he became emotional and made a spontaneous statement to the officer, which was redacted from the publicly released arrest report, authorities said.

Police said Gonzalez later invoked his right not to speak with investigators.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces a second-degree murder charge.