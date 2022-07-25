Video captures Miami Beach police takedown; suspect says cops were in the wrong

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old tourist says cell phone video obtained by Local 10 News, showing Miami Beach police taking him to the ground and tasering him, depicts officers roughing him up unnecessarily.

But police are presenting a different story.

The incident happened early Friday morning, at 900 Ocean Dr. in Miami Beach, just outside Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

The video shows officers slamming Franklin Flores to the ground before he is tasered and handcuffed.

Flores, who was visiting South Florida from Texas, told Local 10 News things got out of hand quickly.

“They threw me from my neck to the table,” Flores said.

The video showed police struggling to handcuff Flores as he tensed up on the ground.

“Were you resisting?” Local 10 News reporter Bridgette Matter asked.

“I was trying to figure out what the problem was,” Flores said. “I just wanted to know why I was being arrested.”

Local 10 News reached out to Miami Beach police, which provided a police report. It presents a much different narrative.

According to the report, officers initially responded to the establishment because a woman was heavily intoxicated and unconscious.

Flores said the woman was his friend, but the police report said quote “(Flores) became irate and pushed officer Blanco in the chest using his right hand.”

After his arrest, medics took Flores to Mount Sinai Hospital for medical clearance, and was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He now faces charges of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.