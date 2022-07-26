Man fatally shot outside his apartment in Sunrise

A man in his 60s was fatally shot Monday night in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed right in front of his own home.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex along Northwest 15th Street and 60th Avenue.

Friends say the man was in his 60s, was a nice guy, and they are stunned something like this happened.

The victim’s neighbor, Ernest Creech, said he heard a single gunshot go off and called police for help.

“We found him -- he was lying facedown on the floor and two, three minutes (later), I dialed 911, and that’s where we found him at until police got here,” Creech said. “We used to hang out together, just chill, relax, but something like this is beyond thoughts and words. It’s just crazy for somebody to just do something like that.”

So far, police have not released a shooter description or a motive.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.