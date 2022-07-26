Miami Beach police seek suspect who robbed, shot man on apartment steps, taking just $1

Miami Beach police are looking for a man who shot and gravely wounded a man he robbed last Thursday.

The suspect made off with $1 from the victim as well as his friend’s wallet, and ran south along Michigan Court from Eighth Street.

According to police, the victim and his friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment building on the 1000 block of Eighth Street at around 4:35 a.m. when the suspect walked up, demanded money, and then shot the victim in his torso.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim, a 25-year-old from Argentina who moved to South Florida two months prior, remained in an induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and released a composite sketch.

Composite sketch of Miami Beach robbery and shooting suspect (MBPD)

He’s described as a white/Hispanic man, approximately 28 to 32 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 tall, with a medium build, dark hair with a lighter brown on the tips, and a fade haircut.

He also has a goatee.

The suspect also has two distinct features: He walks hunched over and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck leading from just below the right ear, possibly depicting Chinese, Japanese or tribal symbols.

The man was last seen wearing a zippered track suit-style jacket, black in color with one red stripe on each arm sleeve, and black athletic pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.