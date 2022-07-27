Bicyclist struck by vehicle near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck by a car Wednesday morning on Perimeter Road by Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m.

According to a witness, one Delta Air Lines flight attendant and three Southwest Airlines flight attendants provided first aid to the victim as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The witness said the driver remained at the scene.

“He was bleeding from his mouth, nose (and) ear,” the witness said. “The skin on his forehead was scraped off from the impact.”

According to the witness, the victim was unresponsive for about five to 10 minutes. He said the man then started screaming and shaking.

“There was blood all over his face and he was shaken up,” The witness said.

He said the victim appeared to be in his 20s.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.