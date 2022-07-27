Check your tickets: $1M Mega Millions prize won in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Nobody won Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, but a lucky lotto player in South Florida was able to score $1 million (before taxes, of course).

According to the Florida Lottery, a lucky player won the second-tier prize after buying their ticket at Stirling Petroleum Inc. at 3991 Stirling Rd. in Dania Beach.

The Mobil-branded gas station is just east of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Whoever won the prize matched the first five numbers: 07-29-60-63-66, but didn’t match the Mega Ball: 15.

The odds of winning that prize? 1 in 18.5 million.

Besides the lucky South Florida player, eight others won the second-tier prize: one from California, one from Illinois, two from New Jersey, two from New York and two from Ohio, according to USAMega.com.

For those of us who didn’t become a lot richer, there’s a chance to win a pre-tax prize of $1.02 billion in Friday night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the top jackpot by matching every number are an even-more-astronomical 1 in 302.5 million.