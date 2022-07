(Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A Robinson R22, a light utility helicopter, crashed on Wednesday in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Robinson R22, a light utility helicopter, crashed on Wednesday in Broward County.

The single-engine, two-seat and two-bladed helicopter crashed in a grassy area at the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The helicopter has a label on its tail that reads, “boatpix.com,” a Fort Lauderdale-based photography studio.

This is a developing story.

Location