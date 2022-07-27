Pair arrested after bailing out of car that crashed into police cruiser in Miami

Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a crash that involved an officer inside a police cruiser.

According to City of Miami police, undercover officers attempted to pull a vehicle over at the intersection of Northwest 13th Avenue and 61st Street just after 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle took off and collided with a marked City of Miami police vehicle and a second vehicle near the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and 58th Street, police said.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that fled the traffic stop bailed out and ran off.

The officer inside the cruiser and the driver inside the second vehicle were both taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue to be evaluated. There has been no update on the health status of either.

Both the driver and passenger who fled the scene were eventually located by detectives and taken into custody.