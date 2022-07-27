Residents fight to save Davie farmland

Ahead of a Davie Town Council meeting to discuss the issue, farmers and supporters gathered to paint signs showing support for a Davie farmer whose leased land is being bought by developers.

A local farmer supporting Barbara McKenzie, who runs Mack’s Farms off Orange Drive near Flamingo Road, said he’s also focused on the future of agriculture in Davie.

That farmer is Santiago Arroyo of Tree Amigos Growers. He joined others in painting signs to bring to Wednesday’s council meeting.

“Mack’s Farm is a 27 acre property. It’s already been bought by developers. We’re not trying to stop that, but what we are asking for is for commissioners to secure farmland and Davie for organic growing,” Arroyo said.

Those developers, 13th Floor Investments, plan to build more than 60 homes there.

Arroyo and the group want to ensure McKenzie doesn’t lose her livelihood.

Arroyo said the group wants to ask developers “if they’re committed to extending her lease with a fair 90-day notice before development starts and to request that they help her move the soil, which is the life blood of the farm, to a new location.”

In a statement on her website, McKenzie said it is “within the rights of the land owners to do what they want with their property but we are asking the community to help us continue to grow food by helping us secure farmland.”

“I’m not looking just to preserve (this) just for myself, or for Ms. McKenzie, she is the most immediate need, but I’m looking towards (the question of) what is the future of farming in Davie,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo said he’d like to see the addition of agricultural land trusts in Davie to protect farmland that grows organic food.

No Davie officials commented on the issue ahead of Wednesday night’s meeting.