Florida man pleads guilty in fatal nitrous oxide crash

The Associated Press

(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. – A 29-year-old Florida man suspected of inhaling nitrous oxide from a whipped cream dispenser before causing a fatal crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Tucker Hoopengarner on Wednesday also admitted to unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide.

Investigators found a commercial-grade whipped cream dispenser that uses nitrous oxide as propellant on his floorboard.

They also found several spent cannisters and a box of “triple refined cream chargers.”

The crash killed 53-year-old Jill Lawniczak.

The judge sentenced him to six years in prison and 10 years of probation.

