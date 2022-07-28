Video shows New York pastor being robbed at gunpoint

The armed robbery of a pastor was captured on video over the weekend in Brooklyn, New York.

BROOKLYN, New York. – The New York Police Department has released video of the three suspects accused of robbing a flashy Brooklyn pastor during his Sunday sermon.

Police say the three unidentified suspects were armed at the time of the crime and then took off in a car.

The video shows the moment the three men entered the church.

Pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead said he noticed they were coming after him and dropped to the floor.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Whitehead says as he raised his hands and got on floor.

He said one was pointing a gun towards him and his 8-month old baby.

The robbers got away with more than $1 million in jewelry and personal items from the pastor and his wife.