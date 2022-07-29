BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes detectives for shooting another man in the face last month in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes unit releases video of a man who threatened another person with a machete and then shot him last month.

BSO located surveillance video that showed the incident unfold. One man is on a bike as another man walks up to him and appears to argue with him. The man, who BSO says is Canela, 22, of Oakland Park, then comes back and pulls a machete out of his waistband. The two exchange words again.

Moments later Canela returns in a car, gets out, and points a gun at the victim. He walks towards the man on the bike and gets close enough to shoot him point blank in the face.

On Thursday, July 28, Canela was arrested in North Lauderdale. He faces one charge of attempted murder in the first degree, according to BSO.

The man who was shot survived his injuries, BSO reported.