Police: ‘I bought you those nails and that wig,’ suspect tells woman after robbery, kidnapping in Doral

Kedar Charles Bogles is accused of armed robbery and kidnapping after multiple incidents in Doral, police say.

DORAL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Miami Gardens man is expected to appear in court Friday on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery.

According to Doral police, Kedar Charles Bogle robbed a man of his cellphone at the Camden Doral apartments and then abducted a woman who had approached the victim.

The multiple incidents began on Thursday, July 28 around 6 a.m. when police were called to the 4600 block of NW 114th Avenue about an armed robbery.

The victim told police that after leaving work at 5 a.m. he was sitting on a bench near a canal at the apartment complex smoking a cigarette when a red-haired woman walked over to him. He offered her a cigarette and they began talking.

Shortly after, a black Mercedes-Benz parked behind the bench and a man, who the victim described as a bald Black male with tattoos on his face, got out of the car, walked over and pointed a handgun at the victim.

The victim said he demanded his phone, told him to unlock the phone with the passcode, and then snatched it from the victim. He then threw it on the ground so that, as police described, the victim would be unable to call the police.

The man, later identified as Bogle, grabbed the woman and forced her into the car, and fled from the scene.

Close circuit video captured the same black Mercedes-Benz arriving in the 4500 block of Northwest 114th Avenue to an apartment around 6:13 a.m.

The woman told police that the two entered the apartment and Bogle “purposely broke a few of her acrylic nails.” She told the police that he also said “You f----- with my money tonight. I didn’t get to make any money. I got you these f------ nails and that wig you are wearing.”

She suffered bruising on four fingers, according to a police report.

Later that day, police were called to the same address at 2:46 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area of the Camden Doral apartments.

Video from a Ring camera obtained by police had audio of shots fired and a female can be heard screaming. Police conducted a sweep of the apartment and said there were six people inside who were detained, but after no one was found in distress, police left.

Two of the people detained, a Black male with tattoos on his face and a white woman with red hair matched the description from the incident that happened earlier in the morning. Police interviewed the woman who told police about the robbery and recounted the suspect forcing her into the car, and then taking her into the apartment.

The suspect was taken to the city of Doral Police Department. He complained of chest pain while there and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded. He was examined at the scene and it was determined he did not have to be transported to a hospital.

Bogle faces three counts of robbery with an armed weapon, attempted kidnapping with a weapon, and battery.