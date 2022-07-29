Shooting in Miami Beach under investigation, victim rushed to hospital

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach are investigating a shooting.

According to Miami Beach police, officers received a call about a shooting at 1311 Washington Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police closed the area between Espanola Way and 12th Avenue, from Collins Avenue to Drexel Avenue, as officers investigated.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect. There have also been no updates on the health status of the victim.