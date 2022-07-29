85º

Shooting investigation has busy stretch of Ives Dairy Road closed

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

A stretch of Ives Dairy Road near 15th Avenue is blocked off while police investigate a shooting.

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE – A busy stretch of road that leads to Interstate 95 is closed while Miami-Dade police investigate a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police have been on the scene for nearly two hours after they responded to a shooting in the area of 20901 NE 16th Ave, according to Miami-Dade Police. Ives Dairy Road near 15th Avenue is closed causing backups during the busy Friday rush hour.

Sky 10 captured video of a dark-colored Honda with heavy front-end damage and a person being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A second person was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

