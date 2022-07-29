WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for Hollywood police officer accused of hitting handcuffed suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The battery trial for a Hollywood police officer began on Friday.

Officer Matthew Barbieri was charged with battery after home surveillance video showed him hitting a handcuffed suspect on Aug. 6, 2019.

According to his arrest affidavit, the incident occurred when Barbieri and another officer, identified as Diante Roots, responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street regarding a domestic disturbance.

The complainant told authorities that her son had taken heroin and was acting erratically, police said.

Authorities said the woman’s son was found naked in the bathroom of his efficiency. He was holding a black belt, which he discarded when the officers came in.

According to the affidavit, the suspect was escorted out of the bathroom by Barbieri and is heard in the video claiming to be in pain. The man was not in camera view at the time, but authorities believe handcuffs were being placed on him.

Ad

Police said Barbieri is heard telling the man to “shut up” a couple of times as the man continued to act erratically.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barbieri re-entered the efficiency’s bathroom in an apparent effort to locate narcotics, at which time the suspect began yelling: “Wait a minute, wait a minute. Nobody gave you permission to search the house. There’s no warrant, no nothing. There’s no permission.”

Police said Roots told the man to “shut the f*** up,” and the man responded, “No. There’s no permission. What do you mean ‘shut the f*** up?’ No permission, bro.”

Police said Barbieri then exited the bathroom and struck the victim twice in the face with his right hand before placing his left hand on the suspect’s throat as the man slid down the wall to the floor.

The affidavit states that the man was heard repeatedly yelling, “Ow.”

Barbieri responded by saying, “How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?” the affidavit states.

Ad

Police said the suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin. Authorities said he sustained a minor cut to his forehead.

According to the affidavit, Barbieri was heard in the video telling a third officer who arrived at the scene: “I’m gonna have to say that he was kicking.”

Barbieri was relieved of duty after the Hollywood Police Department was notified about the video.

If convicted, he faces a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail.