FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the crash caused the man to fly off the highway onto the street below, they said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes over Northwest 103rd Street, west of Miami Shores, witnesses say.

Witnesses tell Local 10 News the man was hit from behind by someone driving a black Porsche. Troopers said the driver remained on the scene.

BREAKING: Witnesses say a man fell off of I-95. FHP and police are here investigating. I’ll have more at6 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/cTpAorNCpX — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) July 30, 2022

Witnesses described a “nasty fall” and bloody scene. Good Samaritans tell Local 10 News they assisted the man until paramedics arrived and took him to Ryder Trauma Center.

State officials reported multiple lane closures causing travel delays as police investigated.

Local 10 News has not received information on the man’s condition as of early Saturday evening.

It’s also not clear if the driver will be cited.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story with additional information.