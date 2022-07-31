87º

21 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Cuban migrants (U.S. Border Patrol)

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – Two separate groups of migrants were taken into custody Sunday morning after arriving in different parts of the Florida Keys.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 17 migrants came ashore in Big Pine Key and four others landed in Key Colony Beach.

Authorities described the vessel the migrants arrived to Big Pine Key on as “rustic.”

Border Patrol said all 21 were identified as Cuban nationals.

There were no injuries or medical concerns reported among the migrants.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019.

