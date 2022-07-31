21 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – Two separate groups of migrants were taken into custody Sunday morning after arriving in different parts of the Florida Keys.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 17 migrants came ashore in Big Pine Key and four others landed in Key Colony Beach.

#SundayMorning: 17 migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this morning after arriving on a rustic vessel in Big Pine Key, FL. Agents & #MCSO deputies are on scene. All 17 individuals were identified as Cuban nationals. No injuries or medical concerns reported on scene. pic.twitter.com/hQJgtl5rrp — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 31, 2022

Authorities described the vessel the migrants arrived to Big Pine Key on as “rustic.”

Border Patrol said all 21 were identified as Cuban nationals.

There were no injuries or medical concerns reported among the migrants.