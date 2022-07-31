6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Luaderdale

A crash involving several vehicles happened late Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars.

The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage.

Local 10 News camera captured one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

Authorities said six people in total were taken to the hospital.

There has been update on the health status of any of those victims.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.