Passenger videos show migrants rescued at sea by Carnival cruise ship

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Cuba
Video captured by a Carnival Cruise passenger shows the moments a group of migrants stranded at sea are rescued.

An announcement went out saying that the ship had to turn around.

A boat carrying 12 migrants believed to be from Cuba had been spotted.

The cruise ship stopped to help, and in one of the videos captured by Marilyn Rivera, passengers cheering on the rescue efforts.

This is one of many attempts by Cuban migrants to make it to south Florida shoreline.

Sunday morning, 21 Cubans were taken into custody in two separate landings in the Florida Keys.

On Saturday, a Coast Guard crew repatriated 83 Cubans to Cuba following several recent interdictions off the Florida Keys.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

