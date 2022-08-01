Florida gas prices dip below $4 a gallon; lowest since March

Gas prices in Florida dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing the 7-week downward trend, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June and is back below $4 a gallon for the first time since March 6.

On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon -- the lowest daily average price since March 5.

AAA reports that an average full tank of gas now costs about $14 less than it did when gas prices peaked in mid-June.

An average 15-gallon tank of gas now costs about $59.

“After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “However, it’s too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it’s too early to tell.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.18), Naples ($4.13) and Fort Lauderdale ($4.04).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.70), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.74) and The Villages ($3.75).