Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog.

Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty.

According to his arrest report, Miami Gardens police responded to his apartment in the 400 block of Northwest 207th Street on Saturday in reference to a battery.

Police said the victim told them that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Stevenson, who is her boyfriend, after he took her cellphone.

She said Stevenson punched her in the face and forehead several times, the report stated.

Authorities said the couple has one child together, who witnessed the altercation.

While confronting Stevenson about him taking her phone, the victim also asked him about the whereabouts of her dog, police said.

Authorities said Stevenson then took her dog, which was in a white garbage bag, and slammed it on the floor, killing the Yorkie.

The victim then called 911.

According to the arrest report, the victim provided police with surveillance video showing her dead pet, and officers later found the dog’s body in a dumpster near the apartment building.

Police said Stevenson refused to speak with detectives.