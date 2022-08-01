Man robbed of chain in his own front yard in southwest Miami-Dade

Surveillance video shows a man being robbed of his chain in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed in the front yard of his own home in southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. July 17 in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street.

According to authorities, two armed robbers, described only as Black males between the ages of 17 and 18, hopped the fence of his home, pointed handguns at him and demanded his chain.

Police said one of the robbers pulled on the victim’s chain, attempting to remove it.

The victim, who was in fear for his life, complied with the robbers’ demands and handed over his chain, authorities said.

The robbers then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Detectives are now hoping that surveillance video of the strong-arm robbery helps someone identify the robbers.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.