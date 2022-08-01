Pembroke Pines fire chief retires after 37 years

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – City of Pembroke Pines Fire Chief John Picarello retires Aug. 1 after 37 years of service.

Chief Picarello moved up the ranks at the City of Pembroke Pines Fire Department throughout the nearly four decades of his career, serving 16 years as fire chief.

Picarello created the Department’s Firefighter Oath; helping to obtain $5 million in Federal, State and Local grants to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus, cardiac monitors, AEDs, thermal imaging cameras and Motorola radio for the department.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pembroke Pines and the men and woman of the Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department for the past 37 years,” said Picarello.

His successor will be Marcelino Rodriguez, who served as the City of Pembroke Pines Fire Department Division Chief of Operations.

Marcelino Rodriguez has 21 years of service with the Pembroke Pines Fire Department.

“I feel a sense of honor and pride to serve this Fire Department and its citizens as the next Fire Chief,” said Rodriguez. “I am dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our community while maintaining the safety and well-being of our firefighters.”