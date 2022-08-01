Senate candidate Val Demings visits Haitian community leaders in North Miami

Senate candidate Val Demings wants to take Marco Rubio’s seat, and she’s got some tough new TV ads that are airing in heavy rotation in South Florida.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Senate candidate Val Demings wants to take Marco Rubio’s seat, and she’s got some tough new TV ads that are airing in heavy rotation in South Florida.

On Monday, she brought her campaign to North Miami.

She spoke with various members of the Haitian community during a roundtable discussion.

They spoke about Demings’ campaign, including key issues such as abortion rights, gun violence and affordable housing.

In recent weeks, the Demings campaign has shifted its focus on Rubio and his attendance record in Washington.

She spoke Monday about some of the issues she has with Rubio and why she thinks that voters should vote for her instead.

The visit was part of a multi-day campaign trip through South Florida. She will be visiting both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties while in town.